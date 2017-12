Garmin Vivoctive 3 Price: Rs 24,990

This watch won’t win any beauty contests while it’s off. But wear it on your wrist and you will be blown by the level and quality of read-outs the tiny but brilliant screen provides. While this isn’t a smartwatch in the strictest sense, this does qualify as the ultimate watch in the market.

Samsung Galaxy Gear Sport Price: Rs 22,990

This smartwatch looks and feels like a watch and has all the good things of the Gear S3, including the rotating bezel user interface I love. The metal ring adds character. Besides notifications and health tracking, it supports Samsung Pay and has a long battery life.

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Price: Rs 13,590

This band isn’t cheap and the setup process could be simpler. Yet I love its screen and the coolness factor it brings when you have one of these on your wrists. There are more apps pre-installed than its plainer version. While swim tracking is supported, the weather didn’t let me test it out.

Timex Blink Price: Rs 4,495

Who says bands can’t look good? This one from the watch major is available with leather and silicon straps. But it falls short where it matters. tracking is inaccurate; there’s no heartbeat tracker either. And doesn’t work well with iOS.