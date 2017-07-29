TRENDING ON BS
Now, promote your tweets for just $99 a month
Flipkart's mystery 'new kid' handset is battery-centric Samsung smartphone

The e-commerce major has been promoting this smartphone without giving out name or details

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Flipkart exclusive upcoming smartphone banner

The unnamed product that home-grown e-commerce major Flipkart has been promoting as a banner on its website, it appears, is a battery-centric smartphone from the stable of Samsung that will be coming soon to the India market. 

The banner does not reveal any detail about the product or its manufacturer except saying, along with the hashtag #GoBeyond, that it is a “new kid on the block coming soon to India”. A deeper look at the source code of the banner page, however, reveals it is a Samsung smartphone that Flipkart is promoting.

Even the product landing page does not give much information about the make or model of the upcoming smartphone. But the features have been detailed along with the rear view of the smartphone – showing curved sides, camera, LED flash, volume rocker buttons and power key.

According to the features on the Flipkart landing page, the upcoming smartphone will sport a better battery, supported with quick-charging technology, and enhanced screen for immersive video playback, without cropping the sides and multiple colour options. 

