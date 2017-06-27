Flipkart Lenovo mobile fest: Grab the best deals on smartphones

Flipkart, the leader, in collaboration with Consumer major Lenovo, has launched the Fest in They are offering discounts on some of the top phones, which are currently listed on Flipkart’s The fest will continue from June 26 to June 28. Also, further price cut is being promised under the



Several smartphones by the company can be purchased at discounted prices, and interested will also get the exchange offer as an add-on. Here is a look at the top offers on Mobiles on Flipkart:



K5 Note



16 per cent off on K5 Note (4GB RAM + 32GB storage) MRP: Rs. 12,499; New offer: Rs. 10,499



16 per cent off on K5 Note (3GB RAM + 32GB storage) MRP: Rs. 11,999; New offer: Rs. 9,999.



It flaunts full-metal body, with a fingerprint sensor and a 13MP ISOCELL camera with F2.2 Aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), full HD recording, dual-LED flash on the back. It also comes with 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) IPS screen, MediaTek P10 Octa-core CPU, a 3,500 mAh battery and an 8MP camera on the front.



K5 Plus



16 per cent off on K5 Plus (3GB RAM + 32GB storage) MRP: Rs. 8,499; New offer: Rs. 7,499.



It sports 5.0-inch full-HD display with a pixel density of 441 pixels per inch (ppi) on the front, premium aluminium cover with Radio Frequency (RF) radiation shield on the back, Qualcomm's 1.7GHz Snapdragon 616 octa-core SoC (System-on-Chip), 3GB RAM, 32GB inbuilt storage and a 2,750mAh battery. Other features include a 13MP primary shooter on the back, a 5MP snapper on the front and twin stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos



K6 Power



10 per cent off on K5 Power (4GB RAM + 32GB storage) MRP: Rs. 9,999; new offer: Rs. 8,999. Up to Rs. 8,500 additional discount via exchange deal.



K6 Power sports a 5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU, a 13MP primary cameras with LED flash, an 8MP front snappers and 4G LTE support, fingerprint sensor, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and massive 4,050mAh battery, which can last close to 13 days under standby mode.



P2



16 per cent off on P2 (4GB RAM + 32GB storage) MRP: Rs. 17,999; New offer: Rs. 14,999.



P2's highlight is its battery. It houses a massive 5,100mAh capacity cell, which, according to the company, can keep the device running for up to 78.69 hours (4G) of talk time and close to 768 hours, that's 32 days under standby mode.

