Business Standard

Flipkart Lenovo mobile fest: Grab the best deals on smartphones

Interested consumers will also get the exchange offer as an add-on

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Lenovo
Lenovo Smartphone sale on Flipkart website is from June 26 to June 28

Flipkart, the e-commerce market leader, in collaboration with Consumer electronics major Lenovo, has launched the Lenovo Mobile Fest in India. They are offering discounts on some of the top Lenovo mobile phones, which are currently listed on Flipkart’s website. The fest will continue from June 26 to June 28. Also, further price cut is being promised under the exchange scheme. 
 
Several smartphones by the Chinese company can be purchased at discounted prices, and interested consumers will also get the exchange offer as an add-on. Here is a look at the top offers on Lenovo Mobiles on Flipkart:
 
Lenovo K5 Note

 
16 per cent off on Lenovo K5 Note (4GB RAM + 32GB storage) MRP: Rs. 12,499; New offer: Rs. 10,499
 
16 per cent off on Lenovo K5 Note (3GB RAM + 32GB storage) MRP: Rs. 11,999; New offer: Rs. 9,999.
 
It flaunts full-metal body, with a fingerprint sensor and a 13MP ISOCELL camera with F2.2 Aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), full HD recording, dual-LED flash on the back. It also comes with 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) IPS screen, MediaTek P10 Octa-core CPU, a 3,500 mAh battery and an 8MP camera on the front.
 
Lenovo K5 Plus
 
16 per cent off on Lenovo K5 Plus (3GB RAM + 32GB storage) MRP: Rs. 8,499; New offer: Rs. 7,499.
 
It sports 5.0-inch full-HD display with a pixel density of 441 pixels per inch (ppi) on the front, premium aluminium cover with Radio Frequency (RF) radiation shield on the back, Qualcomm's 1.7GHz Snapdragon 616 octa-core SoC (System-on-Chip), 3GB RAM, 32GB inbuilt storage and a 2,750mAh battery. Other features include a 13MP primary shooter on the back, a 5MP snapper on the front and twin stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.
 
Lenovo K6 Power
 
10 per cent off on Lenovo K5 Power (4GB RAM + 32GB storage) MRP: Rs. 9,999; new offer: Rs. 8,999. Up to Rs. 8,500 additional cash discount via exchange deal.
 
Lenovo K6 Power sports a 5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU, a 13MP primary cameras with LED flash, an 8MP front snappers and 4G LTE support, fingerprint sensor, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and massive 4,050mAh battery, which can last close to 13 days under standby mode.
 
Lenovo P2
 
16 per cent off on Lenovo P2 (4GB RAM + 32GB storage) MRP: Rs. 17,999; New offer: Rs. 14,999.
 
Lenovo P2's highlight is its battery. It houses a massive 5,100mAh capacity cell, which, according to the company, can keep the device running for up to 78.69 hours (4G) of talk time and close to 768 hours, that's 32 days under standby mode.
 
Other stipulated features include 5.5-inch full HD super AMOLED display, Android Marshmallow OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU, Adreno 506 graphics engine, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB, a 13MP camera on the back with LED flash and a 5MP front-camera, reported International Business Times.
With inputs from International Business Times.

