Flock unveils fake news detector to curb spread of misleading information

In order to curb the flow of fake news and information on the web, Flock, a team messenger for businesses, launched a Fake New Detector. It allows users to stop the flow of false information into the messaging app, reported Indian Express

This is how it works

There are sources of content that are deemed unreliable, or unverified. When a user shares content from such a source on messaging and collaborating platforms, FND identifies and flags the content.

The user is warned immediately and then they have the option to remove the content before it becomes viral.

There are around 600 verified fake news sources within FND database.

“Optimal decisions are based on reliable information. However, employees rarely have the time to validate each piece of information they receive or consider,” said Bhavin Turakhia, CEO Flock, in a statement.