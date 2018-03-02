Flying taxis may be years away, but the groundwork is accelerating

In court testimony this month, Travis Kalanick, Uber’s former chief executive, said he had heard that Larry Page — the chief executive of Waymo’s parent company, Alphabet, who has a side project building new types of aircraft — was upset because Uber was “doing their thing” with flying cars.

are just starting to inch their way out of science fiction. But that is not stopping some companies from planning for flying taxi services. A growing collection of tech companies, aircraft manufacturers, automakers and investors are betting that fleets of battery-powered aircraft will give rise to air taxi services, perhaps as soon as the next decade. Some of those taxis, the companies hope, may even use artificial intelligence to fly themselves. The deal making, exploration and perhaps wishful thinking around this new sort of flying transportation — please, the companies ask, don’t call them — are reminiscent of the work done on self-driving cars just a few years ago. No one can say for certain if these new vehicles will turn out to be a real business. But many companies are already worried about being left behind. The European aerospace company said Tuesday that it was making an investment in Blade, an aviation start-up in New York, and forming a partnership to expand Blade’s helicopter hailing service in more cities around the world. Last week, Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s chief executive, said he expected the ride-hailing company to start flying passengers on a service called Air in five to 10 years. In November, acquired Aurora Flight Sciences, a company specialising in flight systems for pilotless aircraft, for an undisclosed sum. Before the acquisition, Aurora had been working with to develop a flying taxi. And Joby Aviation, a start-up in Santa Cruz, California, building its own air taxi, said this month that it had raised $100 million in venture funding from a consortium of investors including the venture capital arms of Intel, Toyota Motor and JetBlue Airways. “This is the natural progression of the vehicles we make,” said Ben Bridge, head of global business for Helicopters. “We want a seat at the table and a voice in the conversation that is happening.” even played a bit role in the recently settled legal fight over trade secrets between and Waymo, the self-driving car service spun out of Google. In court testimony this month, Travis Kalanick, Uber’s former chief executive, said he had heard that — the chief executive of Waymo’s parent company, Alphabet, who has a side project building new types of aircraft — was upset because was “doing their thing” with Whatever you imagine a flying car to be — stop. What these companies envision is something like a helicopter but much quieter and more affordable. Think of a hobbyist’s drone, but big enough to fit people. It would, in theory, be welcome in urban environments and affordable to more than well-heeled businesspeople. At least, that’s the dream.

Before there can be too much enthusiasm for these flying taxi services, it’s worth noting that self-driving cars have yet to turn into a notable business for anyone, despite about a decade of research at tech giants like Google and billions in investment from Silicon Valley and the auto industry.

Regulators are just starting to agree on rules for large-scale tests of self-driving cars on public roads. How would they deal with flying taxis? The details of the future service are far — very far — from being ironed out.

Still, there are some reasons for the new enthusiasm. Battery improvements and the wide use of drones have spawned technological breakthroughs. The taxis would take off and land vertically like a helicopter, so they’d take up less room. Because they would be battery-powered, they would be more environmentally friendly.

For now, executives hope to gain from Blade’s experience with an app that allows customers to reserve a seat on a helicopter. is expected to invest up to $15 million in Blade, which would represent about a 10 percent stake in the company, according to a person who is familiar with the transaction but not permitted to discuss the investment details publicly.

Both companies see helicopters as an intermediate step until a new type of aircraft and taxi service hits the market. Rob Wiesenthal, Blade’s chief executive, said a quieter and less expensive alternative to helicopters “opens up a whole new world.”

said it was preparing for a test flight by year-end for its CityAirbus aircraft, which carries up to four passengers and can reach a cruising speed of about 75 miles per hour. It plans to deploy the CityAirbus in 2023.

©2018 The New York Times News Service