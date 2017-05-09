TRENDING ON BS
From Apple controversy to India's electric car dream: Last Week in Tech

Apple's latest earnings report shows some decline in its Chinese market, reports Tech In Asia

Annie Teh | Tech In Aisa 

Apple, iPhone, iPad
Photo: Reuters

Is a US ban on iPhones possible? What’s “China’s greatest angel investor” doing in Southeast Asia? Why are tech companies investing in a pig farm?

Welcome to Last Week in Tech, where we look back at what happened in the tech and startup ecosystem in the last seven days. We’ve also collated a list of regional events to look forward to in the week ahead for your convenience.

Upcoming events
 
How to build an amazing tech team
Thursday, 11 May
7 – 9 pm SGT
GA Singapore, Spacemob
Level 3, 8 Claymore Hill, Spacemob
Singapore

Join General Assembly and award-winning recruitment agency Xpand at a sharing session to get tips on building an amazing data team. Designed for managers, company founders, and data professionals, the session will help attendees improve their knowledge on product hiring and connect them with others.

Quick bites
A snapshot of last weeks’ news in sentences.
Apple’s in trouble
Qualcomm appeals to US trade agency to ban iPhone imports into the US, pressures them into a legal fight (Ian King and Susan Decker / Bloomberg)
Apple’s latest earnings report shows some decline in its Chinese market, which seems to be losing interest in its smartphones. (Steven Millward / Tech in Asia)

From Apple controversy to India's electric car dream: Last Week in Tech
Anticipating H-1B reforms, Indian tech giant Infosys pledges to hire 10,000 American workers. (Catherine Shu / Techcrunch)
Indian government think-tank drafts blueprint aimed at electrifying all vehicles in the country by 2032. (Aditi Shah / Reuters)
This is an excerpt from the aritcle published on Tech In Asia. You can read the full article here.

