From Apple controversy to India's electric car dream: Last Week in Tech

Is a US ban on iPhones possible? What’s “China’s greatest angel investor” doing in Southeast Asia?
Why are tech companies investing in a pig farm?
Welcome to Last Week in Tech, where we look back at what happened in the tech and startup
ecosystem in the last seven days. We’ve also collated a list of regional events to look forward to in the week ahead for your convenience.
Upcoming events
How to build an amazing tech team
Thursday, 11 May
7 – 9 pm SGT
GA Singapore, Spacemob
Level 3, 8 Claymore Hill, Spacemob
Singapore
Join General Assembly and award-winning recruitment agency Xpand at a sharing session to get tips on building an amazing data team. Designed for managers, company founders, and data professionals, the session will help attendees improve their knowledge on product hiring and connect them with others.
Quick bites
A snapshot of last weeks’ news in sentences.
Apple’s in trouble
Qualcomm appeals to US trade agency to ban iPhone imports into the US, pressures them into a legal fight (Ian King and Susan Decker / Bloomberg)
Apple’s latest earnings report shows some decline in its Chinese market, which seems to be losing interest in its smartphones. (Steven Millward / Tech in Asia)
Anticipating H-1B reforms, Indian tech giant Infosys pledges to hire 10,000 American workers. (Catherine Shu / Techcrunch)
Indian government think-tank drafts blueprint aimed at electrifying all vehicles in the country by 2032. (Aditi Shah / Reuters)
This is an excerpt from the aritcle published on Tech In Asia. You can read the full article here.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU