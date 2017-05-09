From Apple controversy to India's electric car dream: Last Week in Tech

Is a US ban on iPhones possible? What’s “China’s greatest angel investor” doing in Why are tech companies investing in a pig farm?

Welcome to Last Week in Tech, where we look back at what happened in the tech and ecosystem in the last seven days. We’ve also collated a list of regional events to look forward to in the week ahead for your convenience.

Upcoming events



Quick bites

A snapshot of last weeks’ news in sentences.

Apple’s in trouble

Qualcomm appeals to US trade agency to ban iPhone imports into the US, pressures them into a legal fight (Ian King and Susan Decker / Bloomberg)

Apple’s latest earnings report shows some decline in its Chinese market, which seems to be losing interest in its smartphones. (Steven Millward / Tech in Asia)

Anticipating H-1B reforms, Indian tech giant Infosys pledges to hire 10,000 American workers. (Catherine Shu / Techcrunch)