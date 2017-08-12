From smartwatches to hybrids: Five eclectic watches for your every need

Skagen Connected Jorn If you value simplicity as a virtue, this watch personifies it. It was hard to believe this was a hybrid till I saw connected written beneath the logo, and the two buttons on either side of the crown. One needs to download the app and pair the watch with one’s phone, after which the buttons can be customised. The moment you get an email, call or text from the six contacts you choose, the light flashes and the hands show you’ve got a notification. This one’s for those who want to keep their life simple and don’t want to wear another ...