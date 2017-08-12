From smartwatches to hybrids: Five eclectic watches for your every need

Skagen Connected Jorn If you value simplicity as a virtue, this watch personifies it. It was hard to believe this was a hybrid till I saw connected written beneath the logo, and the two buttons on either side of the crown. One needs to download the app and pair the watch with one’s phone, after which the buttons can be customised. The moment you get an email, call or text from the six contacts you choose, the light flashes and the hands show you’ve got a notification. This one’s for those who want to keep their life simple and don’t want to wear another ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?