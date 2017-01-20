Galaxy Note 7: Samsung to announce cause of fire on January 23

Galaxy Note 7: Samsung's announcement will be livestreamed in Chinese, English and Korean on its websites

Electronics said on Friday that it will announce on January 23 the reason why its smartphones overheated and caught fire.



The announcement will be livestreamed in Chinese, English and Korean on its websites. Koh Dong-jin, Samsung's mobile president, will give details of the probe.



The was a fiasco for the world's largest smartphone maker. recalled and eventually discontinued it after numerous reports of it overheating and bursting into flames.



Initially, said it found a small error in the manufacturing process for some of the batteries in the phones was to blame.



It replaced the phones with a new battery but those replaced phones also overheated and caught fire, prompting to pull the phones from the market. That cost at least USD 5 billion.



The announcement comes after a South Korean court dismissed yesterday a request by prosecutors to arrest Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong heir.



Lee, the conglomerate's heir and de facto head, is under investigation for alleged bribery in connection with an influence-peddling scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.

