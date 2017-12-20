Gaming potential

China’s gaming sector, the largest in the world at about $25 billion, recently had its new fantasy mobile game Honour of Kings earn more than 6 bn RMB (Rs 5,870 crore) in a quarter alone, with more than 60 million gamers playing daily.

The game monetises by selling virtual items where players spend over 1,000 RMB and make new friendships online. Although India's GDP per capita, at $1,700, pales in comparison to China’s $8,100, the state of gaming in India is all set for a dramatic change. Over the next few years, more than 400 million Indians are expected to join the ...