Get in shape: Best gear to push your fitness regime this festive season

Puma Ignite NETFIT Since I’m flat-footed and have wide feet, getting hold of a pair of shoes that fits like a sock is a rarity. Not so with this pair. In fact, the upper part was so comfortable that on many occasions I gave my pair of socks a miss during my daily runs. The five different ways of lacing the shoe ensure you get the best fit possible. There’s ample grip on all types of surfaces, even on wet roads. And there’s also support without compromising too much on the feedback. I ran longer than my daily quota a couple of days and am glad to report it didn’t ...