Gionee A1 Plus is a powerful smartphone with dual rear cameras, sharp specs

After receiving a good response for its 'A1' in India, Chinese smartphone-maker Gionee has returned with 'A1 Plus' that offers better specifications than its predecessor.

The mid-segment device looks fascinating with its curved edges, 'Mocha Gold' metallic back and 2.5D glass on its bigger 6-inch display.

The device has dual (13MP+5MP) system at the rear with LED flash. Below the camera, there is a circular brand design that may be mistaken as a on the first look.

The home button doubles as a

On the front, the device has 20MP selfie- with a flash to capture better photos in low-light conditions.

Both the cameras offer several modes including slow-motions, timelapse, night mode and GIF, among others. The portrait mode gives the photos a DSLR-like effect.

The metallic volume keys are placed on the right edge and beneath that, the power key has a red circular ring, perhaps to distinguish it from volume keys. The antenna line runs above the on the back.

On the left edge, the phone carries a tray. There is a 3.5mm jack on the top and a micro-USB port on the bottom edge. The phone features two speaker grills on the bottom edge.

The phone is powered by Octa core, 2.5 GHz, Cortex A53 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It runs on Android Nougat 7.0 operating system with in-house Amigo 4.0 UI.

Given the hardware and software combination of the device, the phone is equipped with a substantial 4,550mAh battery with an ultra-fast charger.

The phone comes with a panic button that is activated by pressing the home button thrice.

Swiping down on the screen opens the notification bar while the toggle apps are accessed by swiping up from the bottom of the display.

'A1 Plus' is set for launch in India anytime. Over all, it's a decent in the mid-segment price range (the price is yet to be announced) where the real fight has just begun.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)