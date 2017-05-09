Good news for Apple fans! You may soon get an iPhone 5S for Rs 15,000

Global major Apple Inc could be planning to lower the online price of its 5S handset in India, mainly to expand its loyalty base in the country, according to media reports. The sharp reduction in the 5S price – from Rs 18,000 at present – is said to be part of an exclusive online market strategy of Apple, which aims to dominate India’s mid-range smartphone market segment.

To wrest a larger share of the market in this segment from rival Android players like Samsung, Motorola, Lenovo, and Asus, the 5S will have the latest version of and many other flagship features like a good camera and robust battery backup – all for Rs 15,000. According to three senior industry executives quoted by the Economic Times in a report, the company's distributors have already informed retail stores of this price cut and that the 5S would be sold shortly on the online platform at an aggressive price point. Simultaneously, the SE will start selling in through the offline channel at a price of Rs 20,000. “The company will have a 10-12% pricing advantage for the SE once the company starts assembling it in by next month,” an executive was quoted as saying in the ET report

“Apple wanted to have one model with an aggressive pricing in and was banking on company-certified refurbished models. But now that the proposal has been struck down by the government, it is betting on the 5s,” said one of the executives.

A price-cut and accessibility both online and offline, in addition to higher traction for the newer models, are expected to boost Apple's sales. At present, the online channel accounts for 50-55 per cent of sales in India, compared with about 30% for the larger industry.

