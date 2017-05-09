Good news for Apple fans! You may soon get an iPhone 5S for Rs 15,000

Global technology
major Apple Inc could be planning to lower the online price of its iPhone
5S handset in India, mainly to expand its loyalty base in the country, according to media reports. The sharp reduction in the iPhone
5S price – from Rs 18,000 at present – is said to be part of an exclusive online market strategy of Apple, which aims to dominate India’s mid-range smartphone market segment.
To wrest a larger share of the market in this segment from rival Android players like Samsung, Motorola, Lenovo, Oppo
and Asus, the Apple iPhone
5S will have the latest version of iOS
and many other flagship features like a good camera and robust battery backup – all for Rs 15,000. According to three senior industry executives quoted by the Economic Times
in a report, the company's distributors have already informed retail stores of this price cut and that the iPhone
5S would be sold shortly on the online platform at an aggressive price point. Simultaneously, the iPhone
SE will start selling in India
through the offline channel at a price of Rs 20,000. “The company will have a 10-12% pricing advantage for the iPhone
SE once the company starts assembling it in India
by next month,” an executive was quoted as saying in the ET report
.
“Apple wanted to have one iPhone
model with an aggressive pricing in India
and was banking on company-certified refurbished models. But now that the proposal has been struck down by the government, it is betting on the iPhone
5s,” said one of the executives.
A price-cut and accessibility both online and offline, in addition to higher traction for the newer iPhone
models, are expected to boost Apple's India
sales. At present, the online channel accounts for 50-55 per cent of iPhone
sales in India, compared with about 30% for the larger industry.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU