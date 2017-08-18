Good news for gamers: Coolpad to launch flagship smartphone on August 20

Chinese maker is all set to launch another flagship device for the Indian market on August 20.

The new "game changer" device will be unveiled at an event in Dubai on August 20 in the presence of James Du, Global CEO, Group and Syed Tajuddin, CEO, India, the company said in a statement.

In a series of Facebook posts ahead of the launch, India hinted that the would come in metallic unibody packed with 6GB RAM and a powerful battery.

"Sturdy sophistication! The enduring metallic unibody which will attract all eye balls around. The elegance with the splash of metal will become the new trend from 20th August," India teased in a post.

The is likely to cheer up the who are looking for a sturdy device at mid-range.

Earlier this month, launched its 'Note 5 Lite C' first offline product at Rs 7,777. The smartphone, with a 5-inch full HD display, sports an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)