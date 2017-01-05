TRENDING ON BS
Google bets big on artificial intelligence
Google betting big on AI, machine learning: Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai earned his degree in Metallurgical Engineering from IIT-Kharagpur

IANS  |  Kharagpur 

Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressing a program to announce the 'Digital Unlocked' skill program in New Delhi on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday said his organisation is "betting big" on advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in the coming years.

Asked on the next big thing at Google, Pichai said: "I can't quite tell exactly but advances in AI and machine learning, we are making a big bet on that. Advances in machine learning will bring a difference in many many fields."

He was interacting with students at his alma mater IIT - Kharagpur.

Pichai earned his degree in Metallurgical Engineering from IIT-Kharagpur.

