Google drops Instant Search feature, plans to enable more fluid services

Adding to the series of company flagships reportedly on the verge of being terminated like and Adobe Flash, Google announced that it will wipe out Instant, one of the fastest features of the

A feature that rolled out in 2010, Instant was considered to be the 'future of search' that would allow users to save time as it showed the results of predicted search terms even before one finished typing or pressed the Enter key.

However, with this move, the tech giant aims to make search more fluid on all devices, reports The Independent.

"We launched Google Instant back in 2010 with the goal to provide users with the information they need as quickly as possible, even as they typed their searches on desktop devices. Since then, many more of our searches happen on mobile, with very different input and interaction and screen constraints. With this in mind, we have decided to remove Google Instant, so we can focus on ways to make Search even faster and more fluid on all devices," the Independent quoted Google telling Land.

While suggestions will continue to appear under the search bar while typing itself, results will be shown only when the user either completes typing what he/she is looking for, or chooses an option from the predictions that appear on the screen.

It is believed that at the time of the launch, users could save up to 11 hours with every passing second, thus aiding the time-saving drive.

