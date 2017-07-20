'Google Feed' for mobile app launched, features personalized news stream

Aiming to deliver relevant search results for mobile users, Google has rolled out "Google Feed", a Facebook 'News Feed' kind of experience for its users.

"We are announcing a new feed experience in the Google app, making it easier than ever to discover, explore and stay connected to what matters to you-even when you don't have a query in mind," Shashi Thakur, Vice President, Engineering wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

First introduced in December last year, the company advanced its machine learning algorithms to better anticipate what's interesting and important to its users and based on that they will see cards with things like sports highlights, top news, engaging videos, new music, stories to read and more.

"The feed will not only be based on your interactions with Google, but also factor in what's trending in your area and around the world. The more you use Google, the better your feed will be," Thakur wrote.

Not only the feed will continue to grow and evolve, a user can can use a new "Follow" button next to certain types of search results-including movies, sports teams, favourite bands or music artists, famous people, etc to get updates and stories about that topic in the feed.

The new feed experience is currently available in the Google app for Android (including the Pixel Launcher) and iOS users in the US.

The update will be rolled out internationally in the next couple of weeks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)