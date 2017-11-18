Google has picked an answer for you - too bad it's often wrong

Google became the world’s go-to source of information by ranking billions of links from millions of sources.

Now, for many queries, the internet giant is presenting itself as the authority on truth by promoting a single search result as the answer. To the question “Does money buy happiness?” Google recently highlighted a result that stated: “There is enough scientific research to prove” it. “Who are the worst CEOs of all time?” Google answered with the names and photos of 11 chief executives, including Gordon Bethune of Continental ...