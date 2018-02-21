Google India scales up support to Tamil ads for better audience reach

-
ALSO READGoogle Chrome's pop-up blocker to stop annoying website redirects from 2018 Google finds accounts connected to Russia bought election ads Google woos 'Bharat' to add 1 bn users globally Google has picked an answer for you - too bad it's often wrong Google likely to launch new Pixelbook starting at $1,199
-
Google India has announced the launch of Tamil language support for its advertising products - Google AdWords and Google AdSense to support the Tamil language web publishers and also help advertisers to reach out to the large base of Internet users in Tamil.
With this launch, Google has now scaled support for Indian language advertising to cover Hindi, Bengali, and Tamil.
Advertisers will now be able to develop rich and seamless campaigns to target their audience through Tamil-language search and display ads.
In addition to that, content creators who have websites and blogs in Tamil will be able to sign up for Google Adsense and run ads on their content and attract advertisers from across the globe.
"Majority of India's Internet users are not fluent in English, and we have been very focussed on enabling Indian language support across our key products to make the Internet more useful for everyone. With the launch of Tamil support in our advertising products, today we are enabling both the content creators and advertisers to connect with the Indian language users in their languages," said Director - Google Marketing Solutions, Google India, Shalini Girish.
"We saw a huge acceleration in Hindi content creation, when we launched support for Hindi languages, and we hope that the addition of new languages like Bengali (launched late last year) and now Tamil will provide the necessary boost to content creation in local languages and grow digital advertising in Indian languages," added Shalini Girish.
To start monetising your Tamil content website with Google AdSense:
- Check the AdSense programme policies and make sure your website is compliant
- Sign up for an AdSense account
- Add the AdSense code to start displaying relevant ads
India has 234 million Indian language users who are online (compared to 175 million English web users) and it is expected another 300 million Indian language users will come online in the next four years.
The most important aspect of making the web more useful and meaningful for all of India is to make India's Internet more representative of today's India.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU