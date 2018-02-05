Google launches '#SecurityCheckKiya' campaign to protect data, devices

To create awareness around Internet safety, India on Monday launched a public initiative "#SecurityCheckKiya" to protect young and first-time web users from account hijacking, safeguard Android devices from malicious apps and secure all their personal data if they lose their device.

With a large base of unsuspecting first time Internet users now coming online through easy access modes but lacking technical literacy, Indian users are increasingly vulnerable to bad actors and abuse on the web, the company said in a statement.

"Just like in the physical world, users in India should take precautions while engaging with the online world. While security is built into all of services, keeping the web safe for everyone is a shared responsibility," said Sunita Mohanty, Director, Trust and Safety.

will make this information available on its homepage www. co.in, encouraging users to take the first step of Security Check on Safer Internet Day which will be celebrated on February 6.

"Through our initiative, we want to nudge Internet users to take action to safeguard themselves, because the first step to a safer Internet starts with them.

We are asking users to get started on their journey by securing their data and devices by asking them #SecurityCheckKiya", Mohanty added.

People can follow a three-step action to stay safe on the web.

To protect account hijacking, all Android devices and Gmail users can review their security settings and account activity with one click " Security". This automatically scans for any vulnerability and guides users to keep theri account safe.

To safeguard Android devices from malicious apps, users can scan and check Android device for any harmful apps through Play Protect.

Play Protect scans all apps for malware before and after you install them and is automatically enabled on your device.

To secure all personal data if an Android device is lost, users can download "Find My Device" app and it will help you to easily locate a lost Android device and keeps device and information secure.