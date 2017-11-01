Google opens first India data centre; aims to take on Amazon & Microsoft

Google, the information giant, opened its first in India on Wednesday, offering customers the ability to host applications and store data locally. This is part of its effort to compete with global rivals Amazon and Microsoft in this country's fast-growing services space.

Located in Mumbai, says the data and applications hosted at its new will help reduce latency (the term in a computer network for the time it takes for a packet of data to get from one designated point to another) by 20-90 per cent for end-users in Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The company will also allow users to pay in rupees.

The company will offer customers of its platform in India all its major services of Compute, Big Data, Storage, and Networking. The local centre will also allow it to tap sectors, such as financial services, which have been sceptical of hosting data abroad due to security concerns.

While is a late entrant into India's services market, it is hoping to win customers from rivals with its capabilities in artificial intelligence and machine learning. The search giant has troves of Indian user data which it can use to finetune its AI and ML products for local taste.

Microsoft has invested in India's largest e-commerce platform, Flipkart, and got to host its applications on its Azure platform. This is also an attempt by Microsoft to influence start-ups to shift to its service, from and Amazon Web Services.

has made headway with Indian companies such as Hungama, DB Corp, Innoplcxus and PaGaLGuy. They're already begun using its services out of Mumbai.

"We wanted to have a low latency and secure platform to create our active-active, high availability and load balanced multi- setup. The new India region will help us bring our service even closer to Indian consumers," said Manish Verma, chief officer at Hungama.

Apart from addressing security and privacy concerns of its customers, Google's move to open its first here also comes as the government is mulling new laws for restricting companies from storing user data outside the country.