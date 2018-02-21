-
Global search engine giant Google has announced a new digital payments app, Google Pay, which would supersede existing Android Pay and Google Wallet apps in Android devices. The Google Pay app combines the utilities of Android Pay and Google Wallet apps for ease of use without the need of keeping various apps. Although the new app does not add any new feature to the existing Android Pay app, it brings security enhancements along with some design changes. The new design has just two sections – Home and Cards – that cover all the utility and information features of the app. The home section shows relevant information pertaining to recent payments, tips, participating stores and reward points.
The card section shows information about the saved cards. ALSO READ: Now, Google Tez users can pay utility bills without any transaction chargesThe Google Pay app would benefit Android users across the globe by enabling them to use native mobile app to make digital payments. The app is a fresh move by Google to compete with the likes of Samsung Pay, Apple Pay and other digital payment platforms. In India, Google has another digital payments app ‘Tez’, which is compatible with Android and iOS devices. The app is based on the unified payment interface (UPI) – a payment protocol developed by the government-backed National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI). The app, unlike Google Pay, does not store card information. Instead, it uses the UPI model to transfer money directly from one bank account to another. ALSO READ: Google Pay to be introduced to Tez users in India
