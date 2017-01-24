Google Pixel fails to capture larger picture, reveal sluggish sales figures

Google’s series smartphones, and XL, have failed to get healthy sales number in India, the world’s fastest growing mobile phone market after China, according to an Economic Times report.

The smartphones, which were launched last year amid much fanfare, were well received initially, but couldn’t sustain customer excitement for long, which is is visible from sales figures that show a declining trend.

Retailers and industry insiders believe sales of smartphones have not picked up mainly due to high price tag they carry – Rs 57,000 and onwards. The smartphones are typically flagship pedigree, but apart from an in-built assistant (Artificial Intelligence-enabled), there is nothing unique in store.

Also, if the device has to be compared with other flagships such as Apple and Samsung Galaxy devices, they have neither the great brand pull nor the ingredients to justify the hefty price tags.

Another factor responsible for the decline in sales is the lack of a proper marketing strategy to draw the Indian customer. The smartphones neither had any major tie-ups nor did they offer regular buy back schemes or to attract new users.

In comparison, Apple and 7S received several offers right from the very first day of availability. E-commerce majors in the country has been running regular offers on latest and existing that have pulled a major chunk of prospective buyers in favour of Apple devices. Currently also, there is an offer running on with many benefits on purchase of Apple devices.

Similarly, Samsung flagship Galaxy S7 did not see any major price cut, yet it is doing well because of the push it got from e-commerce websites and offline retailers. The Samsung Galaxy S6 edge and S6 edge+ has been doing well because of regular price cuts and beautiful curved screens that set them apart from competition.

Even and 3T are able to gather far better numbers as these devices offer exceptional hardware at a very affordable price tag.

Analysts believe that price cuts may turn the tide in Google’s favour.

“Sales for tapered off after initial shipments pre-Diwali… pricing correction should be on cards in the first half of this year to drive up sales before Samsung’s next flagship rolls out,” said Neil Shah, Research Director at Counterpoint Research.

Price cut combined with offers from e-commerce giants may push the Pixels sales number. Of late, has listed devices and is running a campaign wherein buyers are eligible to get Rs 10,000 instant cash back from Yes Bank, Rs 10,000 e-cash from Yatra, and a free mobile protection plan from Allianz worth Rs 5,999.