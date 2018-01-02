Google Pixel XL price almost halved to Rs 39,999

The price of the first-generation XL "quite black" colour variant was slashed by Rs 36,000 on e-commerce platform on Tuesday.Still tagged as one of the most that offer pure experience, the that earlier cost Rs 76,000 is now available for Rs 39,999.

XL features a Snapdragon 821 which is coupled with 4GB The 64GB model was earlier priced at Rs 73,000 while the 128 GB variant cost Rs 82,000 on Flipkart, and across the country, earlier said in a statement.

The comes in "quite black", "very silver" and "really blue" colour variants.

2XL features a 6.0-inch P- display with QHD+ (1440x2880) pixels resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. Shielding the display is Gorilla Glass 5.

The ships with Oreo out of the box, and is powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset with Adreno 540 GPU.

The 2 XL has a 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, and a 3,520mAh battery.