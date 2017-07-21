Google Play Protect for resilience against malicious apps, thefts goes live

Google has started rolling out an anti- suite 'Play Protect', which consists of app scanning, browser protection and anti-theft measures to protect billion devices that are running on Android operating system.

Google had put in place a number of security measures to keep smartphones running on Android platform safe and with Play Protection suite, the security around the platform and improved even further.

The feature of is not a new addition but an enhanced version. Google embed the feature in all Android devices that comes with the Play Store. There is no app and the feature works as a default service in all Android devices.

Similarly, the safe browsing feature is a part of Google Chrome and the anti-theft features is dubbed as Android Device Manger that has been there in Android devices. The Play Protect suite brings all these services and features together under one umbrella to improve the protection of Android devices.

Soon, the Play Protect suite will also allow users to manually scan their

The was announced during Google I/O meet in May this year and the suite will roll out gradually to all the markets.