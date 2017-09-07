Google rolls out new feature to increase online presence of SMBs

has launched " my Business", which is a new feature that will allow business owners to manage information related to their businesses on the All that business owners need to do is find their business on Search, and complete and enhance listing, share photos and posts related to their business, and see how many views they are getting.

"With more than 80 per cent of people searching the web to find local information, it's important to have a high quality presence that showcases what makes your business unique. When people get to know your business, they are more likely to become customers. Businesses with complete listings on are twice as likely to gain customer trust; 38 per cent more likely to attract in-store visits and 29 per cent more likely to see a purchase," said the company in a statement.

The service is targeted primarily towards small and medium sized businesses. It will help users track how their company listing performs on and take actions to improve the performance. It will also allow them to engage with customers. The functionality will be visible to businesses above the search results when they log in through their business account. Users can update information and pictures through this menu.