Google's Waymo signs self-driving car deal with Lyft after suing Uber

The news
Google’s self-driving car unit Waymo
has inked a deal with Uber’s main US
rival, Lyft.
They will collaborate to bring self-driving cars into the mainstream.
Waymo’s strength is in the technology, while Lyft
will help it reach more people.
This comes days after a US
federal judge referred Waymo’s lawsuit against Uber
to criminal prosecutors, ruling out arbitration. Investigators will look into allegations of trade secret theft. Google said a Waymo
engineer downloaded thousands of files before quitting to launch a startup that got acquired by Uber.
Why it matters
The teaming up of two big Silicon Valley players shifts the balance in a race to bring self-driving cars to the public. It has the potential to disrupt urban transportation.
The alliance is a threat to Uber’s dominance in ride-sharing, especially in the context of the legal problems looming over Uber’s own self-driving technology.
Autonomous cars are expected to transform the monetization and business model of ride-sharing.
This article was published on Tech in Aisa. You can read the original article here.
