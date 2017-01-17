Google Tax forces Apple to increase prices of apps in India

Apple will increase prices of apps on its App Store by up to 33 per cent in India, due to the introductiom of a service tax of 14.5 per cent and devaluation of the rupee. An app costing $0.99 on the App Store in the US will now cost Rs 80 in India as opposed to Rs 60 earlier. The move is part of a global change in prices of apps, an exercise Apple engages in periodically. Apple communicated the changes in pricing to developers which was reported by digital media outlet MacRumours. The Indian government introduced a service tax of 14 per cent and levies of 0.5 per cent effective ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?