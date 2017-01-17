Google Tax forces Apple to increase prices of apps in India

An app costing $0.99 on the App Store in the US will now cost Rs 80 in India against Rs 60 earlier

An app costing $0.99 on the App Store in the US will now cost Rs 80 in India against Rs 60 earlier

Apple will increase prices of apps on its App Store by up to 33 per cent in India, due to the introductiom of a service tax of 14.5 per cent and devaluation of the rupee. An app costing $0.99 on the App Store in the US will now cost Rs 80 in India as opposed to Rs 60 earlier. The move is part of a global change in prices of apps, an exercise Apple engages in periodically. Apple communicated the changes in pricing to developers which was reported by digital media outlet MacRumours. The Indian government introduced a service tax of 14 per cent and levies of 0.5 per cent effective ...

Alnoor Peermohamed