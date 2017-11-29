Google working on random reboot issues with Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

Tech giant announced that in the coming weeks, they will resolve the issue of random reboots that have been reported on their flagship and XL devices.

Recent reports have stated that users of the aforementioned two devices have complained of their devices randomly rebooting, thus causing a great deal of inconvenience. However, has taken cognizance of the matter and claims that that the issue will be resolved in the coming weeks, according to The Verge.

Having said that it is unclear whether the bug will be fixed as a standalone issue via a regular security upgrade or will rollout another software update for the same.

Users of and XL have reported a number of bugs in the past, including those related to audio control, lines on the display and so on; the latest addition to the bandwagon being the untimely reboot.

Earlier, users complained of a bug that prevented Assistant from working on Bluetooth headphones. Moreover, the issue appeared to be happening across many different brands of headphones.

The problem occurred when one tried to talk to Assistant on their phones while wearing Bluetooth headphones with a microphone. While it is possible to activate the assistant, the microphone goes mute right after that, so one cannot issue any command, complainants claimed.