Here are the top global trends that shaped technology in 2017

From to the threat of automation in the industry, from to andnet neutrality — the world of was buzzing with events and news in the year 2017. What are the key trends that dictated the tech world during the year?

Here are some of the most important ones according to a recent report by Pew Research.

Cyberbullying was one of the most common threats in the netizens' world. In a survey done in January 2017, 41 per cent people confessed that they experienced some form of The number was even more shocking for the people aged between 18 and 29 — the share was 67 per cent.

A global cybersecurity firm Norton by Symantec reported eight out of 10 surveyed encountered some form of online harassments in India. The most common forms of were abuse and insults (63 per cent) and malicious gossip and rumours (59 per cent), the report suggests.

To the question on what one common phrase related to US Presidential Elections in 2016 came to mind other than 'Make America Great Again' — the answer was With the overload of information on the social media, it has become extremely difficult to distinguish the real news from the made-up one. In a survey conducted by Pew Research, "64 per cent of US adults said had caused a great deal of confusion about the basic facts of current issues and events."

may be the future but how likely someone is willing to take a ride in those? Majority of Americans have safety and security issues with 56 per cent were more likely to say they would not want to ride in a driverless vehicle, according to a Pew report.

Are you worried that automation may take your job? Well, Americans don't. "In a survey conducted in May, a majority of US adults said it is at least somewhat likely that jobs such as fast food worker (77%) and insurance claims processor (65%) will be mostly performed by machines in their lifetime, while around half expected the same to be true of jobs such as software engineer and legal clerk," a Pew article reported.

With the immense popularity of online streaming service like Netflix and Apple Tv, the trend of watching television has changed a lot. "About six-in-ten Americans ages 18 to 29 (61%) report that online streaming is the primary way they watch television," a Pew Research Center survey said.

Net neutrality, discrimination at the workplace are some of the other trends of 2017.