Here is how to pre-book Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ via Samsung, Airtel, Flipkart

South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung recently unveiled the flagship Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ at the Mobile World Congress. These smartphones are set to launch in India on March 6. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus would go on sale in the country via the company’s official portal, besides online stores of e-commerce major Flipkart and Airtel. While the official Samsung portal and Airtel have already started taking pre-orders, Flipkart has listed these products and would take pre-orders starting from March 6. Here is how to pre-book the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9 Plus Samsung Store The company’s official online store is currently taking the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ pre-orders. Interested customers can pre-order the device of choice by paying an advance amount of Rs 2,000. On the official launch day of the smartphone, March 6, registered customers would receive a message and email notification mentioning the launch price and a timeline to complete the transaction. If the customer chooses to buy the device, he/she can complete the transaction by paying the final amount (device price – preorder amount) within the stipulated time shared by the company.
However, if for any reason the customer chooses not to buy the product, the pre-order amount would return to the customer’s account within 7 working days.Flipkart The pre-orders for Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus would start on the home-grown e-commerce portal starting March 6 at 2 PM, after the official launch of smartphones. However, you can choose to register your interest by selecting ‘notify me’, which would register your e-mail address and keep you informed. Airtel The telecommunication operator has also started taking preorders for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ via its online store. Unlike Samsung preorder process, Airtel is taking the preorders without any payment or advance sum. The preorder process on Airtel online store would continue until March 4.
