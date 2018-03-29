HMD Global to launch Nokia smartphones on April 4: Here's what to expect

HMD Global, the Finnish manufacturer behind Nokia-branded mobile phones, is hosting an event on April 4 where it is expected to announce new Nokia smartphones. While the exact phone models are not yet confirmed, it is expected that the company would either launch one or all of the smartphones it unveiled at the Mobile World Congress.

At the MWC, showcased the (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 1 smartphones, along with Nokia 8110 4G VoLTE-enabled feature phone. At the April 4 event, is expected to launch either one of the smartphones, except Nokia 1 which has already been launched in India at Rs 5,499.





Here is what the devices offer:

Nokia 8 Sirocco

The edition is made of stainless steel frame, which is 2.5 times stronger than 6000-series aluminium. The front is covered with a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Underneath, there is a 5.5-inch curved edge-to-edge pOLED 2K display with smaller bezels and moulded body curves to create an ultra-compact profile.

edition

Imaging is managed by dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics that combine an ultra-sensitive, 12-megapixel wide-angle primary camera for impressive low-light performance and a secondary 13MP sensor with 2x optical zoom. The camera is assisted by Nokia spatial audio.

Nokia 7 Plus

The is the first smartphone from the Finnish maker to have a modern 6-inch 18:9 fullHD+ screen. The phone is powerful, on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform. Powering the device is a 3,800 mAh battery, which the company claims will deliver a two-day battery life.

Nokia 7 Plus

Designed for content creators, the comes with enhanced Dual-Sight, dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics. The dual sensors combine an ultra-sensitive 12MP wide-angle primary camera and a secondary 13MP telephoto camera that allows 2x optical zoom capabilities.

(2018)

Building on the blueprint of its predecessor, the new packs more performance and new features in a more compact, durable body. According to the company’s claims, the new 2018 is over 60 per cent faster than its predecessor. It also offers enhanced Dual-Sight, ZEISS optics camera, USB-C fast-charging, a more compact screen-to-body ratio, Nokia spatial audio and pure Android Oreo.





