HomePod firmware may launch 4K Apple TV with Dolby vision, HDR support

The latest designs from Apple's HomePod firmware revealed that the tech giant is hinting the launch of a 4K TV with high dynamic range (HDR) support for both HDR10 and Vision.

While the current range of Apple's TV set-top box is incompatible with 4K technology, developer Guilherme Rambo revealed that the company is hinting an adoption of the ultra high-definition format, reports The Verge.

Reports of the new range of TV have surfaced time and again over the past few months, starting February this year.

It is said that implementing the and 4K content will prove to b beneficial for the company, rather than a simpler resolution, since popular online movie and platforms like and support the two high-definition formats.

Last month, started listing as supporting 4K and in users' purchase histories, thus providing more thrust to the speculations of the 4K TV.