Honor 8 Pro with 6GB RAM, dual cameras launched in India at Rs 29,999

Honor, a China-based smartphone brand backed by electronics major Huawei, has just launched the with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 29,999 exclusively on

P Sanjeev, vice-president (sales), India-Consumer Business Group, said, "Honor is committed to scale new heights of product innovation and customer centricity through its products. We are focused on embedding powerful features in our devices at an affordable price to accommodate consumers' lifestyle. With the Honor 8 Pro, we set out to push the boundaries on all fronts. The offers market-leading specifications by pushing the boundary of smartphone design, providing 2K display, extra-long battery life, dual camera setup and delivering powerful performance to ensure best experiences across the scenarios that today’s smartphone users care most about. Honor can do this like no other due to its unique e-commerce business model and world-class R&D capabilities."

The successor of the Honor 8, the features dual rear cameras of 12-megapixel each. The dual rear cameras utilise one colour sensor and one black and white sensor. The monochrome lens captures a black-and-white image with depth of detail and the RGB colour lens ensures vivid colour reproduction. Both the cameras work in tandem to capture clearer, brighter, and vivid photographs.

The device also supports 4K video recording without eating internal storage thanks to the efficient H.265 codec that reduces the video's size to a great extent. also offers dedicated features that are co-developed with Go Pro, which helps in organising photos by category and automatically generates video stories that are easily customisable.

In terms of design and specification, the is on par with flagship smartphones. The device sports a metallic build, a 79 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and has a 6.97-mm slim profile. The smartphone sports a 5.7-inch 2K screen that offers a high contrast ratio of 1500:1. The utilises Huawei’s Kirin 960 octa-core processor, which is manufactured on a 16nm processing unit. The smartphone features a microSD card slot that allows memory expansion up to 256 GB.

The runs Android Nougat covered under Huawei's custom user interface, EMUI 5.1, out of the box. The smartphone also houses a mammoth 4,000 mAh battery under the hood that supports quick charge using a 9V/2A fast charger, which comes bundled in the box.

The will be exclusively available to Amazon Prime members on Prime Day starting 6 pm on July 10. The device will be available in Midnight Black and Navy Blue colour options.