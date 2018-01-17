Honor 9 Lite with 4 cameras launched in India, price starts from Rs 11,000

Aiming to disrupt the selfie-focused market in India, Chinese major on Wednesday launched Honor 9 with quad-camera setup and a glass body.

The 32GB variant of the device costs Rs 10,999 while 64GB variant will cost Rs 14,999.

Honor 9 will be available from January 21 via on in three clours -- sapphire blue, glacier grey and midnight black.

"Honor 9 will prove to be an all-around package.

We are delighted to bring this phone to the consumers with our latest EMUI 8.0 designed in the R&D centre," P. Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Consumer Business Group, Honor India, told reporters here.

It has a 5.65-inch IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and runs 8.0 Oreo topped with latest EMUI 8.0.

Honor 9 sports a 13MP quad-camera setup which is paired with a rear 13MP dual-lens camera, Phase-Detection AutoFocus (PDAF) and advanced wide aperture mode.

The device has a double-sided 2.5D glass unibody constructed with layered nano-etched design on its back.

Honor 9 is equipped with the Kirin 659 Octa-core processor, fabricated in a cutting-edge 16-nanometer process.

The also houses a microSD card of up to 256 GB can be used to increase data storage.

Honor 9 has 3,000mAh battery which claims to deliver 86 hours offline music listening or 13 hours offline video watching.

It has a rear fingerprint scanner on the rear which unlocks the device in 0.25 seconds.