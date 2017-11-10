Honor 9i: Explore the world with four cameras

How many cameras does one need to take a picture? Huawei says four. Its competitors — Oppo, Vivo and to some extent Asus — believe that people primarily buy smartphones to take selfies, and the company does not want to take any chances. Their latest device, Honor 9i, has not just two, but four cameras. Both the 16 MP rear camera and the 13 MP front camera is paired with a 2 MP camera, each. The secondary cameras are for bokeh shots or depth effects. There’s also an LED flash at the back and a soft selfie flash in front. This would have been enough, but Huawei has ...