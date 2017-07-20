Honor Band 3 fitness tracker with 30-day battery life launched at Rs 2,799

Honor, the online brand of China-based Huawei, on Thursday launched the Band 3 in India for Rs 2,799. The fitness tracker will go on sale starting July 21, exclusively on

The Band 3 sports a and intelligent tracking features. The monitors the heart beat and the tracking features keep a check on activities that include walking and running, sleep tracking, and smartphone notification alerts. For swimmers, the Band 3 also offers swimming modes that track swim time, calories burned and more.

The fitness tracker comes in three colour options -- dynamic orange, classic navy blue, and carbon black. The Band 3 feature 50 metre water resistance and has a battery life of 30 days on single charge.

“Focused on innovation and customer-centricity, is committed to introducing meaningful products. Wearable is changing the world really fast as they provide us with vital information that can help us live better. The new Band 3 is equipped with smart to help people use intelligent trackers to keep a close watch on their fitness statistics.” said Mr. P. Sanjeev, Vice President – Sales ( & Consumer Business).

Band 3 Specifications



Color: Carbon Black, Dynamic Orange, Classic Navy Blue

Price: Rs 2,799

Display: 0.91-inch PMOLED with 128 x 32 pixels resolution

Protection: 5ATM Water-Resistant / Up to 50 meters

Sensor: 3-Axis Accelerometer, PPG Cardiotachometer

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 BLE

Compatibility: Android 4.4 or Later / iOS 8.0 or Later

Battery: 105mAh, Up to 30 days

Weight: Less than 18 g