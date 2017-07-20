Honor Band 3 fitness tracker with 30-day battery life launched at Rs 2,799

Honor, the online brand of China-based Huawei, on Thursday launched the Honor
Band 3 in India for Rs 2,799. The fitness tracker will go on sale starting July 21, exclusively on Amazon India.
The Honor
Band 3 sports a heart rate sensor
and intelligent tracking features. The heart rate sensor
monitors the heart beat and the tracking features keep a check on activities that include walking and running, sleep tracking, and smartphone notification alerts. For swimmers, the Honor
Band 3 also offers swimming modes that track swim time, calories burned and more.
The fitness tracker comes in three colour options -- dynamic orange, classic navy blue, and carbon black. The Honor
Band 3 feature 50 metre water resistance and has a battery life of 30 days on single charge.
“Focused on innovation and customer-centricity, Honor
is committed to introducing meaningful products. Wearable technology
is changing the world really fast as they provide us with vital information that can help us live better. The new Honor
Band 3 is equipped with smart technology
to help people use intelligent trackers to keep a close watch on their fitness statistics.” said Mr. P. Sanjeev, Vice President – Sales (Huawei
& Honor
Consumer Business).
Honor Band 3 Specifications
Color: Carbon Black, Dynamic Orange, Classic Navy Blue
Price: Rs 2,799
Display: 0.91-inch PMOLED with 128 x 32 pixels resolution
Protection: 5ATM Water-Resistant / Up to 50 meters
Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 BLE
Compatibility: Android 4.4 or Later / iOS 8.0 or Later
Battery: 105mAh, Up to 30 days
Weight: Less than 18 g
