Honor Band 3 fitness tracker with 30-day battery life launched at Rs 2,799

Truecaller rolls out Spam Tab', 'New App Themes' for android users
Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Honor, the online brand of China-based Huawei, on Thursday launched the Honor Band 3 in India for Rs 2,799. The fitness tracker will go on sale starting July 21, exclusively on Amazon India. 

The Honor Band 3 sports a heart rate sensor and intelligent tracking features. The heart rate sensor monitors the heart beat and the tracking features keep a check on activities that include walking and running, sleep tracking, and smartphone notification alerts. For swimmers, the Honor Band 3 also offers swimming modes that track swim time, calories burned and more. 

The fitness tracker comes in three colour options -- dynamic orange, classic navy blue, and carbon black. The Honor Band 3 feature 50 metre water resistance and has a battery life of 30 days on single charge. 

“Focused on innovation and customer-centricity, Honor is committed to introducing meaningful products. Wearable technology is changing the world really fast as they provide us with vital information that can help us live better. The new Honor Band 3 is equipped with smart technology to help people use intelligent trackers to keep a close watch on their fitness statistics.” said Mr. P. Sanjeev, Vice President – Sales (Huawei & Honor Consumer Business). 

Honor Band 3 Specifications  
 
Color: Carbon Black, Dynamic Orange, Classic Navy Blue 
Price: Rs 2,799 
Display: 0.91-inch PMOLED with 128 x 32 pixels resolution 
Protection: 5ATM Water-Resistant / Up to 50 meters 
Sensor: 3-Axis Accelerometer, Heart Rate Sensor PPG Cardiotachometer 
Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 BLE 
Compatibility: Android 4.4 or Later / iOS 8.0 or Later 
Battery: 105mAh, Up to 30 days 
Weight: Less than 18 g 

