Honor Band A2 wearable launched at Rs 2,499; available on Amazon from Jan 8

Honor, the e-brand of Huawei has launched Honor Band A2, from Honor stable, in India, at a price of Rs. 2,499.

The comes with a vibrant 0.96-inch Multi-touch screen OLED display, which is the largest in its class, giving users a more convenient and smoother touch, along with prominent features such as lift-to-wake and lower-to-sleep.

In the last quarter, Honor launched to Honor Band 3 which went on to become the bestseller on Amazon owing to its stylish design, best in class and competitive prices.

"The is the best in category wearable gadget with smart health and notification features. It is more than just a simple fitness band that not only helps you live a healthy lifestyle but also stay updated on the social front as well. Our previous Honor Band 3 was a bestseller in its category and we are confident of replicating the same success with Honor Band A2, "said P Sanjeev, vice president, sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

With a strong focus on health monitoring, the Honor and A2 continuously track the user's heart rate. Equipped with a highly sensitive and lower-power heart rate chip, it uses intelligent algorithms to accurately calculate heart rate data. This way, the user can view their heart rate corresponding to the exercise intensity in real-time, and adjust their state of exercise to improve exercise efficiency according to the situation.

In addition, whether you are walking, running, or cycling, the can record the heart rate, time, and distance data of a single exercise, and then display the all-day exercise data, such as step count and calories on a phone connected to the band.

The band also lets you detect and track your sleep status, diagnose your sleep problems and come up with solutions, thus enabling you to improve the quality of your sleep. Through a high precision sleep algorithm and heart rate modules, the can detect and differentiate between deep sleep, light sleep, and awake status.

The band further comes with meaningful day to day usage features such as interactive call and message reminder, sweat and water resistance and up to nine days of battery life, and 18 days of standby time.

Installed with multiple workout modes, exercise trajectory, smart alarms, sleep monitoring, message display and incoming call notification mode- the is indeed a must buy comprehensive fitness tracker.

With a robust internal core which monitors the dynamic heartbeat, heart rate intervals, and heart rate limits, the device will be exclusively available on Amazon starting January 8.