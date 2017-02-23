How Baidu's AI Lab plans to solve speech recognition - with lots of data

wants to build a speech recognition engine that’s 99 percent accurate, a threshold that Andrew Ng, chief scientist at and founder of Google’s "Google Brain" deep learning project, believes will fundamentally change how humans interact with computers.

Baidu, which opened its Silicon Valley Lab in 2014, is hoping to carve out a space for itself as a leader in speech recognition. So far, it’s making impressive headway. The company’s latest speech recognition engine, dubbed Deep Speech 2, uses deep learning to recognise words spoken in English and Mandarin, at times outperforming humans in the latter, according to

"We can train this giant neural network that eventually learns to recognise speech on its own as well as a human can, and not spend so much of our time thinking about how words are structured," says Adam. "Instead, [we] can just ask the computer system to learn those things on its own."





The short answer to Baidu’s plan to conquer speech recognition is data — lots of it. Adam says was trained on tens of thousands of hours of audio recordings. Some of it comes from public data, while another portion is from crowdsourcing services, such as Mechanical Turk, Amazon’s marketplace for odd jobs that require human intelligence.