How it works: Videos, images, GIFs make status update fun on Whatsapp

WhatsApp, a widely popular cross-platform instant messaging (IM) app, is about to turn eight. And, before hitting the eighth successful year towards making conversations more personalised, the Facebook-owned app introduceD one of the biggest fundamental change to its ‘Status’ feature.

The new update allows user to play around with the statuses by putting them over video clips, or So, say goodbye to old “Available” or “In a meeting” statuses and try new, enhanced and more personalised ways to express yourself.

The can be seen by everyone in your list for 24 hours before it disappears. Also, people can reply on status updates that shall be delivered in a chat with a message that refers to the





ALSO READ: App review: Home-grown Hike Messenger is big on features The feature with capability to use videos, photos and reminds us about our native messaging app – Hike messenger. The Hike messenger app has been offering personalised statuses with photo story and video story features. Also, the new feature resembles a lot with video story feed or

Even though the new feature is nothing new compared to what the competition is already offering, the move is in the right direction.The new update is gradually being rolled out and will reach the community soon – Android, iOS and Windows.



