How robotics can ease hiring pain

The most important people challenges that hiring managers today face feature tapping into inactive or passive job seekers for the top job; getting the dropout rate of selected candidates right (particularly in case of large-scale hiring) and preempting the exit of high-performing employees.

However, it appears that help is round the corner as recruiters can make better hiring decisions by leveraging HR solutions powered by robotics and machine learning (ML). To begin with, number crunching and ML softwares can throw up patterns and scenarios that help hiring managers’ match the ...