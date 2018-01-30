How this Harvard lad tried, and failed, to become an internet star in China

also plays a larger role in the lives of Chinese citizens than those in the US because of a distrust in centralised communication It also has a larger influence on purchases in than anywhere else in the world. celebrities not only have fame in China, they also wield remarkable power over others’ behaviour. My first live broadcast For the first few seconds, the number of people watching our live broadcast stayed at an unintimidating zero. Then, it slowly began to grow. First, there were 50 people watching. Then 100. Soon, there were nearly a thousand people watching me live from around the world. At first, it felt a bit strange. In theory, we were talking to a thousand people, yet it still felt like we were sitting in a dining hall chatting alone.

However, as the conversation went on, I could understand the appeal for both fans and broadcasters.