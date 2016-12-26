How to impress the tech recruiter and land the job

Simply put, tech recruiters are recruiters specialising in acquiring technical talent in a variety of industries.

But what are they really looking for?

Technical skills

Having the necessary technical skills, as expected, ranked top of the list.

Produce neat and clean code

"Candidates should be skillful at coding in a variety of languages," said Alberto Resco, engineering manager and tech recruiter at e-commerce start-up Shopback.

Close adherence to job requirements

For mobile advertising platform Pocketmath, it is important how closely candidates' skills match the start-up's needs. "With technical roles, we are strict on how closely a candidate's tech stack matches our requirements set in the job description," said Frederic Bonifassy, talent manager at Pocketmath.

Solid foundation in computer science

For other companies, candidates' foundation in computer science is more important than familiarity with the tech stack the company is using. "It's like learning martial arts," said Edmund Yee, talent acquisition manager at concierge and delivery start-up Honestbee.

Balancing hard skills with soft skills





"To succeed and thrive in a growing company, we want adaptable people, equally balanced with soft and hard skills, who are driven and eager to make a difference to solving and improving transportation in Southeast Asia," said John Hall, head of talent acquisition (engineering) at Grab.

Culture fit

Many of the recruiters we spoke to listed culture fit among the things they look out for.

Passion and determination

Edmund believes it’s important for candidates to be passionate about what they do — actively working on software projects in their own time.

Format of application