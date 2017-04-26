TRENDING ON BS
How to remove online content faster? Thai Police to find out post-FB murder

Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy said it asked Facebook to remove the video

Reuters 

Jiranuch Trirat
Jiranuch Trirat, mother of 11-month-old daughter who was killed by her father who broadcast the murder on Facebook, stands next to a picture of her daughter at a temple in Phuket, Thailand April 25, 2017. Photo: Reuters

Police in Thailand on Wednesday said they would discuss how to speed up taking down "inappropriate online content" after a man broadcast himself killing his 11-month-old daughter in a live video on Facebook.

Two videos, which were available for nearly 24 hours before they were taken down, show the man hanging his daughter from a building on the southern Thai island of Phuket before he turned off the camera and killed himself.

"In the future we will discuss inappropriate online content, whether on Facebook or YouTube or Instagram and how we can speed up taking this content down," deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phatanacharoen told reporters at a news conference.

Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy said it contacted Facebook on Tuesday afternoon about removing the videos. They were taken down at around 5 pm in Bangkok on Tuesday, nearly a day after they had been uploaded.

