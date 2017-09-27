How to secure data

Machine learning today has come to the fore in the most dramatic way possible. It was not long ago that a machine, capable of learning and adapting on its own, would be restricted to the realm of science fiction. It doesn’t take much searching to a find a film that depicts computers overthrowing humans or conquering the world. Today, we are witnessing the widespread use of artificial intelligence (AI), but is it as mysterious as shown in movies or are we simply unable to shed a preconceived image of technology? Take one of the hottest topics in the ever-growing Internet of ...