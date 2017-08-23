HTC slashes VR Vive rate by Rs 16k, now available at Rs 76,990

Smartphone manufacturer on Wednesday slashed Rs 16,000 off its Vive virtual reality (VR) platform, making it more accessible in the Indian market.

Vive will now be available for Rs 76,990 with a free trial to VR app store "Viveport" subscription, where consumers can choose up to five titles per month to experience.

"Our goal at Vive has always been to offer the best and most advanced VR system and drive mass market adoption for VR across the globe," said Cher Wang, Chairperson HTC, in a statement.

HTC's Vive offers room-scale VR and comes with two base stations for accurate tracking, two motion controllers for immersive VR experiences.

Vive maintains a 60 per cent share of access to the Steam gaming platform for high-end Over the past year, Vive has maintained its lead by more than 20 per cent.