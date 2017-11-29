JUST IN
Huawei developing face recognition tech to rival Apple iPhone X Face ID

According to company's claims, a camera of 1280 x 800 pixel (HD) is enough to identify almost 300,000 projection points, including elevations, depressions on face and depth of field within 10 seconds

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Huawei

China-based smartphone maker Huawei is developing a face-recognition technology to rival Apple’s face-ID mechanism unveiled along with the anniversary edition iPhone X.

The face-ID technology in Apple uses a 3D camera sensor, coupled with a laser sensor, to recognise facial features. The facial recognition technology employed by Apple also allows users to animate emojis, which Apple calls Animojis, using facial gestures and voice recording.

However, the facial-recognition solution that Huawei is working on does not require laser sensor. Instead, the company is relying on another camera unit which recognises facial features. According to the company’s claims, a camera of 1280 x 800 pixels (HD) is enough to identify almost 300,000 projection points, including elevations, depressions on face and depth of field within 10 seconds.

Just like Apple, Huawei is working to establish a facial-recognition feature as a safe smartphone unlocking mechanism so that the feature can also be used for initiating digital transactions using mobile devices. According to company claim, the facial recognition feature takes 0.4 seconds to unlock the device, compared to 0.2 seconds using traditional fingerprint sensor.
First Published: Wed, November 29 2017. 12:53 IST

