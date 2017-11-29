Huawei developing face recognition tech to rival Apple iPhone X Face ID

China-based smartphone maker Huawei
is developing a face-recognition technology
to rival Apple’s face-ID mechanism unveiled along with the anniversary edition iPhone X.
However, the facial-recognition solution that Huawei
is working on does not require laser sensor. Instead, the company is relying on another camera unit which recognises facial features.
According to the company’s claims, a camera of 1280 x 800 pixels (HD) is enough to identify almost 300,000 projection points, including elevations, depressions on face and depth of field within 10 seconds.
Just like Apple, Huawei
is working to establish a facial-recognition feature as a safe smartphone unlocking mechanism so that the feature can also be used for initiating digital transactions using mobile devices. According to company claim, the facial recognition
feature takes 0.4 seconds to unlock the device, compared to 0.2 seconds using traditional fingerprint sensor.
