OnePlus 6 leak shows another iPhone X-like Android smartphone: Details here
Huawei P-series has iPhone X-like display notch, 3 rear cameras, leaks show

The Huawei P-series smartphone could come with system-wide enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities, along with new camera modules -- co-created in partnership with imaging experts at Leica

Huawei P20 Pro leaked render
Chinese electronics company Huawe is gearing up for the announcement of the next-generation P-series smartphones. The smartphones are expected to come up with system-wide enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities, along with new camera modules -- co-created in partnership with imaging experts at Leica. According to the latest leak by Evan Blass, a technology enthusiast known for revealing inside information about upcoming devices on Twitter, the next-generation Huawei P-series would get three variants – the Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Lite. According to the leaked image renders, the Huawei P20 Pro shows a tri-camera set-up on the back. The Huawei P20 and P20 Lite, on the other hand, have dual-camera setups. The trio of smartphones is expected to feature iPhone X-inspired screen with a ‘notch’ on top to accommodate the selfie camera, sensors and earpiece.

The Huawei P20 Pro and P20 show home button placed at the lower bezel area. The P20 Lite, on the other hand, has the fingerprint scanner on the back. ALSO READ: S9 vs Mi Mix 2S: Summer to see fight of phones from Samsung, Xiaomi Interestingly, it is not just Huawei that is playing around AI and iPhone X-inspired screen cards. Recently, at the Mobile World Congress, Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer Asus showcased the Zenfone 5z and Zenfone 5. Both the smartphones feature large displays with notches on top. The rear design of Asus is also somewhat similar to the upcoming Huawei P-series smartphones, and there is a system-wide AI support, too. The P-series smartphones are expected to launch on March 27 in China. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S launch event scheduled for March 27; here's what to expect

