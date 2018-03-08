Huawei P-series has iPhone X-like display notch, 3 rear cameras, leaks show

Chinese electronics company Huawe is gearing up for the announcement of the next-generation smartphones. The smartphones are expected to come up with system-wide enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities, along with new camera modules -- co-created in partnership with imaging experts at According to the latest leak by Evan Blass, a enthusiast known for revealing inside information about upcoming devices on Twitter, the next-generation would get three variants – the P20 Pro, P20 and P20 Lite. According to the leaked image renders, the P20 Pro shows a tri-camera set-up on the back. The P20 and P20 Lite, on the other hand, have dual-camera setups. The trio of smartphones is expected to feature iPhone X-inspired screen with a ‘notch’ on top to accommodate the selfie camera, sensors and earpiece.

The P20 Pro and P20 show home button placed at the lower bezel area. The P20 Lite, on the other hand, has the fingerprint scanner on the back. ALSO READ: S9 vs Mi Mix 2S: Summer to see fight of phones from Samsung, Xiaomi