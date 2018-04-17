Huawei P20, P20 Pro India launch teased again on Twitter: Know everything

-
Huawei, a Chinese electronics maker and the world’s third-largest smartphone brand, is gearing up to launch the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro in India. The Huawei P20-series smartphones’ India launch teaser first appeared on company’s official portal soon its international unveiling, which took place in Paris on March 27. Now, the company has uploaded another teaser on Twitter confirming that the premium flagship devices would launch in India soon.
The Huawei P20 Pro and P20 would be the second premium flagship smartphones, the first since after the Huawei P9, to officially launch in India. The company usually brings its affordable Honor-branded smartphones to India, as these offer flagship-inspired features and specifications at lower price tags.
Break free from bulk and embrace the freedom to create your perfect shot. #SeeMooore #HuaweiP20Series #HuaweiP20Pro pic.twitter.com/lHHSixIT5g— Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) April 16, 2018
Talking about the Huawei P20 Pro, it is the first smartphone to feature the world’s first Leica-branded tri-camera module assisted by company’s in-house AI-engine. The P20, on the other hand, features a similar design and features but sports dual rear cameras, similar to the P10 module.
Here are the key features of the Huawei P20-series smartphones:
Huawei P20 Pro
The Huawei P20 Pro sports a 40-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/1.6 aperture, 20MP monochrome lens with f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, optimised by imaging experts at Leica, on the rear. The unique tri-camera enables 3x lossless optical zoom and 5x hybrid zoom capabilities.
Put aside the many for the one that’s here to deliver you all. #SEEMOOORE #HuaweiP20Series #HuaweiP20Pro pic.twitter.com/gzeKS7hzxg— Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) April 15, 2018
The phone is powered by Huawei Kirin 970 system-on-chip (SoC), which features a dedicated AI engine known as neural processing unit (NPU). The phone boots Android 8.1-based EMUI 8.1 operating system. It sports a 6.1-inch 18.7:9 aspect ratio screen with a notch on top that accommodates 24MP front camera, earpiece and sensors. The Huawei P20 Pro features a 4,000 mAh battery, which is backed by AI-powered battery management.
Huawei P20
The Huawei P20 has a 12-megapixel RGB lens and a 20MP monochrome lens. It is also powered by Huawei Kirin 970 system-on-chip (SoC), which features the dedicated AI engine NPU. The phone boots Android 8.1-based EMUI 8.1 operating system. It sports a smaller 5.8-inch FHD+ 18.7:9 aspect ratio screen with a notch on top that accommodates 24MP front camera, earpiece and sensors. The phone features a 3,400 mAh battery, which is backed by AI-powered battery management.
Making professional photography portable. #SeeMooore #HuaweiP20Series #HuaweiP20Pro pic.twitter.com/LbGAX7aCAv— Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) April 14, 2018
Huawei P20-series other features
The Huawei P20-series supports a six-axis stabilisation and 960fps super-slow motion. With ultra-snapshot mode, the devices manages to capture an image in 0.3 seconds by just double clicking the down volume button, even when the screen is off.
With the Kirin 970 processor, the Huawei P20-series identifies more than 500 scenes from 19 categories and optimises camera settings to deliver enhanced shots. In addition, the Huawei AI-stabilisation (AIS) steadies handheld night shots for long exposure images without a tripod. The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro selfie camera also features AI beautification and 3D portrait lighting.
