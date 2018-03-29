Huawei P20 Pro, P20 with Leica-tuned cameras unveiled; coming soon to India

Chinese electronics maker and the world’s third-largest smartphone brand Huaweion March 27 unveiled the artificial intelligence-backed camera-centric P20 Pro and P20 smartphones. Soon after the unveiling, the company listed the P20-series smartphones on its Indian web portal with a banner reading “Coming soon in India”, confirming that the two flagship smartphones would shortly be launched in the world’s second-largest smartphone market.

The P20 Pro and P20 would be the second premium flagship smartphone, the first since after the P9, to officially launch in India. The company usually brings its affordable Honor-branded smartphones to India, as these offer flagship-inspired features and specifications at lower price tags.

Talking about the P20 Pro, it is the first smartphone to feature the world’s first Leica-branded tri-camera module assisted by company’s in-house AI-engine. The P20, on the other hand, features a similar design and features but sports dual rear cameras, similar to the P10 module.

Here are the key features of the P20-series smartphones:

P20 Pro

The P20 Pro sports a 40-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/1.6 aperture, 20MP monochrome lens with f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, optimised by imaging experts at Leica, on the rear. The unique tri-camera enables 3x lossless optical zoom and 5x hybrid zoom capabilities.

The phone is powered by Kirin 970 system-on-chip (SoC), which features a dedicated AI engine known as neural processing unit (NPU). The phone boots Android 8.1-based EMUI 8.1 operating system. It sports a 6.1-inch 18.7:9 aspect ratio screen with a notch on top that accommodates 24MP front camera, earpiece and sensors. The P20 Pro features a 4,000 mAh battery, which is backed by AI-powered battery management.

P20

The P20 has a 12-megapixel RGB lens and a 20MP monochrome lens. It is also powered by Kirin 970 system-on-chip (SoC), which features the dedicated AI engine NPU. The phone boots Android 8.1-based EMUI 8.1 operating system. It sports a smaller 5.8-inch FHD+ 18.7:9 aspect ratio screen with a notch on top that accommodates 24MP front camera, earpiece and sensors. The phone features a 3,400 mAh battery, which is backed by AI-powered battery management.

P20-series other features

The P20-series supports a six-axis stabilisation and 960fps super-slow motion. With ultra-snapshot mode, the devices manages to capture an image in 0.3 seconds by just double clicking the down volume button, even when the screen is off.

With the Kirin 970 processor, the P20-series identifies more than 500 scenes from 19 categories and optimises camera settings to deliver enhanced shots. In addition, the AI-stabilisation (AIS) steadies handheld night shots for long exposure images without a tripod. The P20 and P20 Pro selfie camera also features AI beautification and 3D portrait lighting.