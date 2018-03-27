Huawei P20 Pro with tri-cameras, P20 & P20 Lite set to be unveiled today

Chinese smartphone manufacturer is set to launch the next-iteration of its camera-centric P-series smartphones on March 27. Called the P20 Pro, P20 and P20 Lite, the P-series smartphones would bring artificial intelligence-based camera features, along with futuristic 19:9 aspect ratio display and with a notch on top to accommodate the selfie camera, sensors and earpiece. Here is everything you need to know about the and its launch event: Display The trio of P-series smartphones is reported to sport 19:9 aspect ratio screen -- a 5.6-inch screen in the P20 Lite, a 5.8-inch one in the P20, and 6.1-inch in the P20 Pro – according to image renders shared by famous tipster Evan Blass on Twitter. The screen in the P20 Pro, P20 and P20 Lite would feature FHD+ (2280x1080p) resolution. Design The upcoming P-series smartphones would feature a glass design, unlike the metallic build in the current generation. The P20 Pro and P20 would feature a similar design theme on the front, dominated by an all-screen design with home button doubling as a fingerprint scanner; it will be placed on the bottom bezel. The P20 Lite, on the other hand, would feature a fingerprint scanner on the back and the front will be covered by an all-screen design with a limited bezel on the bottom. The rear side of the P-series smartphones would also look similar, except for the area covered by camera modules. Camera The P20 Pro is reported to sport tri-cameras on the back, possibly of 40megapixel, 20MP and 8MP sensors.

The P20 and P20 Lite, on the other hand, would sport dual rear cameras. The P20 is reported to have 20MP and 8MP sensors, while the P20 Lite could have 16MP and 2MO sensors on the back.